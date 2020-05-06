Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s Betrayal Hurt Me, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Read Tweet)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma (Photo Credits: Insta)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee garnered immense praise with her stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Before making it to the Colors TV popular show, fans knew Devoleena as Gopi Bahi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. However, on BB 13, the actress showed her different side and made fans root for her. Devo on the show was bindass and outspoken, but sadly, had to leave the Bigg Boss mid-way due to her back injury. When on the reality series she was close to Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma and it was their team versus Sidharth Shukla's team in the initial days. But a plot twist changed the equations and Devoleena's friendship with PaHira went for a toss. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets).

It was during a task on the show when Paras chose Mahira over Rashami and Devo, which made her understand the reality of the two. Recently, Bhattacharjee conducted a live chat session on Twitter where fans asked her many questions. During the same one, a user dug out the past and asked Devo what was her reaction to Paras and Mahira's betrayal. And without mincing words, the TV actress replied to it by saying that she was HURT. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Taps the Trend, Sizzles to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool Song and It’s Wow (Watch Video).

Check Out Devoleena's Reply To Fan Below:

As we love your friendship with paras and mahira in the initial days, how do you feel when they betray you?#AskDevo — ✌️ (@ineffable_nitin) May 5, 2020

Well, that's why we adore Devoleena, as she is always this super honest person. Also, after seeing her reply to the fan's question we feel that Bhattacharjee and PaHira might not be on talking terms. Having said that, we also wish that they shake hands and become pals once again. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from Telly world!