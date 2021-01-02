Stop everything you are doing, as Shehnaaz Gill just posted a photo of herself on Instagram! Well, this picture is special because it is her first post of 2021. Brightening up the day, Shehnaaz took to her gram and shared a stunning pic of hers wherein she can be seen smiling and looking straight into the camera. Right from her Bigg Boss 13 days to now, Gill has changed a lot and has gone under a phenomenal transformation. In her latest post, the singer can be seen wearing a strappy pink dress. Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill Looks Tempting In A Shiny Pink Crop Top and White Shorts (View Pics).

Also, going by glimpse, we are guessing that Shehnaaz is flaunting her no-makeup look and we literally are gasping for breath. Her hair tied in a messy bun and she kissed by the sunlight, the 'Shona Shona' babe is a sight to behold in the photo. After her stint on Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz has turned into an internet sensation and there is no doubt about it. Shehnaaz Gill Dazzles in a Sequin Dress by Rocky Star, the Price of the Dress Can Fund One Trip Around India (View Pic).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's 2021 Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is no more cute but now looks sexy and hot. From slaying it in a sequin gown to even exuding glamour in a bohemian look, her social media feed is full of fashionable pics. Having said that, Shehnaaz was recently spotted with Sidharth Shukla in Goa partying. The rumoured couple were at the beachy locale to shoot for Valentine's special song. Coming back to her 'pretty in pink' post, what do you think guys? Stay tuned!

