Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on Colors TV from October 3, 2020. And since it's less than a week for the reality show to air, rumours surrounding it are bound to happen and make it to the headlines. Among the pool of speculations, the latest one was about the runtime of Bigg Boss. It was reported that the air-time of Salman Khan hosted show this year has been cut short to 30 minutes from 1 hour. However, seems like there is no truth to this rumour as recently the channel issued a statement and has cleared the air. Well, who better than the makers saying out loud. Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to Join Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as a Mentor!

The rumour was that as IPL 2020 will clash with Bigg Boss 2020, the reality show makers have decided to reduce the show's time. Denying the same, the makers issued an official statement which read, "The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1-hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm starting 3rd October." Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Hubby Abhinav Shukla Finalised for Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show? (Deets Inside). So, now it's crystal clear that Bigg Boss, as usual, will air for one hour and not 30 minutes. We bet it is surely a sigh of relief for all BB fans. Meanwhile, this season the almost confirmed contestant list looks promising. Jasmin Bhasin, Ejaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Giaa Manek, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh are a few names to enter the show. So, are you ready to witness drama like never before? Tell us how excited you are for the show in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

