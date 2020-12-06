After quite a happening (mid-season) finale, the challengers are all set to enter the house and it is surely going to be them versus the four finalists (Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla). And well we are not at all wrong here as going by the preview, the former contestants will be adding a lot of masala to the controversial show. The precap starts with Kashmera Shah alleging that it is because of Jasmin that Aly Goni had to exit from the show. Kash adds that if Bhasin really felt for Aly, the door was open then why she didn't walk out? To which, Jasmin looks blank. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 06 Episode: Rahul Vaidya Makes an Exit; Arshi Khan Denies Being Rakhi Sawant’s Friend – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Cut straight to scene two where we see Arshi Khan looking gorgeous in a green traditional ensemble. From the time she enters she starts eyeing on Abhinav Shukla and also tells Rubina that she is here just for her hubby. That's not it, as the precap also shows that Rahul Mahajan is king for a day which means all have to follow his instructions. Looks like, BB 14 is going to get spicer now. Bigg Boss 14 Finale December 05 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted; Rakhi Sawant Entertains – 7 Highlights of BB 14.

Check Out The Video:

Well, after looking at the video, all we feel that it is the premiere night of Bigg Boss as the house once again is filled with nine contestants. Also, the journey ahead is going to get interesting and tougher. Are you excited for Monday's episode? As we are for sure. Stay tuned!

