The much-anticipated finale of Sony TV's cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef India is fast approaching. Starting with 12 contestants, the show has seen multiple eliminations, leading to the revelation of the top five finalists. The esteemed panel of judges, including Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan, has been crucial in narrowing down the competition. According to reports, the top five contestants in the first season are Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli and Faisal Shaikh, who will now compete for the coveted title.

Which Contestants Have Been Evicted From 'Celebrity MasterChef'?

So far, Ayesha Jhulka, Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar have been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef. Reports suggest that in the upcoming episodes, Archana Gautam (with black apron), Usha Nadkarni and Kabita Singh are likely to be sent home. With this, the remaining contestants vying for the winner title include Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) and Dipika Kakar. However, Kakar is expected to exit soon due to health concerns. Furthermore, as per strong buzz, the top five contestants have already filmed the promo. ‘Muh Khulta Hai Sh*t Comes Out’: Farah Khan Heavily Trolled For Calling Holi ‘Favourite Festival of Chhapris’ on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’.

Celebrity MasterChef Top 5 Contestants Leaked?

Who Will Win 'Celebrity MasterChef'?

Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash, Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) - any one of the speculated top five can take home the Celebrity MasterChef title. Tejasswi’s cooking and presentation skills have consistently impressed the judges on the show, while Niki’s bold flavours stand out. Rajiv shines in baking and Faisal and Gaurav have shown tremendous growth. It’s truly anyone’s game—let’s wait and watch!

