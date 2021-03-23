2020 was a difficult time for all of us. With the pandemic taking a toll on everything, many people across the globe also lost their jobs and financial security due to Covid. The film and television industry was also affected by the lockdown and many actors, crew members face a lot of difficulties during this time. Television actor Chetan Hansraj too was one of the many actor who was financially broke due to the restrictions on work. Talking about the same, the actor revealed that the past year was really tough for him. Kushal Punjabi Passes Away: Karanvir Bohra and Chetan Hansraj Confirm The TV Actor Committed Suicide.

Chetan, who is currently featuring in the second season of the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, sat down for a chat with TOI. He talked about how he went broke due to the lack of work and was on the verge of having zero balance in his account. He said that while he has been working in the industry for a long time and has been earning well, he was stuck because many of his payments were yet to come. He however did now let this get to his head. He revealed that he did not feel depressed or sad during these difficult times.

He went on to talk about how he stocked up the basic necessities like oil and food to be on the safer side. He also added that this difficult time taught him that no matter how rich they are, everyone is equal and faces similar problems. During the interview, he also talked about losing his close friend Kushal Punjabi. “I still feel I am here buddy you could have told me something whatever you were going through,” he revealed. He added that one part of him broke after Kushal’s demise, whom he knew for more than 20-22 years.

Earlier, talking about Kushal Punjabi to Times of India, he revealed that the former was battling with depression, contemplating a separation from his wife Audrey Dolhen and also lack of work for some time now. "Kushal was a fighter but what he has done has left us all in shock. There are multiple reasons—family issues and work-related—for him to undergo depression." Kushal Punjabi Funeral: Karanvir Bohra, Chetan Hansraj, Shenaz Treasury, Karan V Grover and Other TV Personalities Arrive to Pay Last Respects to the Late Actor.

"I had known him for the last 20 years and he was a very cheerful person. He had been staying alone at the rented flat in Bandra for almost a year and was without work, which could be one of the reasons that took a toll on him. His wife moved to Shanghai six months ago because of the nature of her work," added Chetan. Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on the night of December 26, 2019 at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra.

