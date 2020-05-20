Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Amal Sherawat On His Building Getting Sealed After A Resident Found COVID-19 Positive, Says 'The Patient Is Not In Danger'

TV Actor Amal Sherwat (Photo Credits: Insta)

COVID-19 positive cases in the country are multiplying with each passing day. It was just yesterday when news of Bollywood producer, Boney Kapoor's domestic help been tested positive of coronavirus had broke online and here's come another update. As the latest one is around Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sherawat, whose building complex has been sealed after an active COVID-19 case was found in their vicinity. The actor who apparently lives in Lokhandwala, a suburb of Mumbai talked to SoptBoye about the same and revealed a few deets on how he is coping up with the crisis. Boney Kapoor's House-Help Gets Tested Positive For COVID-19, Producers Confirms He and His Family Are Safe.

Amal in a talk to the portal said that the infected person is out of danger now. "When we got to know someone in our vicinity is been affected it came as a shock to us but immediately due to efficient residents association, it was informed that the patient is not in danger and has mild symptoms. That indeed gave us a lot of relief. None of us panicked and we are facing this situation together," he said. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rubbishes Claims of Her House Help Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says 'He Came In Contact With A Patient But Has Tested Negative'

Ahead, he also addressed what precautions are been followed currently in his locality to stat safe. He said, "There's nothing to be scared of, the need is to take extra precaution. Fortunately, we had stocked up basic stuff for 15 days. No resident is allowed to go outside the building. There is a dedicated, limited time that has been allotted to collect deliveries from building reception, visitors are not allowed in the building except health care professionals. A dedicated lift has been assigned for the patient and his family and sanitization process is being done after fixed intervals".

Finally, wishing speedy recovery of the patient, Amal concluded by saying, “I wish a speedy recovery to our respected resident and all patients and a humble request to everyone that if not necessary then please stay at home. If you are going out, then please maintain social distancing". Stay tuned!