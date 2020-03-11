Disney Plus Launches On Hotstar In India! Here's How You Can Watch The Mandalorian And Other Disney Content

Disney Plus Hotstar (Photo Credits: File Image)

After months of wait, Indian fans can finally access Disney Plus content. The platform has not launched separately, but her merged with the previously available Hotstar app. The Indian OTT platform has been rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar. The logo has also changed. For the uninitiated, Hotstar, a product of Star India, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. You can access all the content of Disney Plus and Hotstar by just downloading the app from the app store, or by updating the previously existing Hotstar app on your phone. The online website of Hostar has also gone through the same change and is now Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Grosses a Whooping $97.2 Million from Its Users After the First Two Months.

The prices to access the content is same as before. There has been no increase in the fee for the plans. There are three plans available. The first one of free, through which you can access Indian TV shows and some movies for free, along with limited access to the sports content.

The second plan is the VIP plan, for which you have to dish out Rs 365 for one year of subscription. You get access to the cricket content, plus exclusive Hotstar specials and you get to watch Star Plus shows before they air on TV. You also get access to some new movies like Chhapaak and Tanhaji. Disney Plus content cannot be accessed through VIP subsciption. Disney Plus Displays 'Outdated Cultural Depictions' Warning Disclaimers In Older Content For Racial and Stereotypical References.

And finally, there is the Premium subscription of Hotstar. You get all the above-mentioned content with it. Plus, you get access to Hollywood TV shows and movies along with all the Disney Plus content. The annual subscription fee is Rs 999, which has come down from Rs 2589 after a discount of 72% at the moment. You can also opt for the monthly subscription, which is available at Rs 299.

When you are on the homepage, you have to press the Disney+ icon in the middle of the navigation bar. The navigation bar is at the bottom. After pressing it, you will enter the world of Disney.

Many of the old Disney movies are now available on Hotstar, which includes Mary Poppins, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. And also new movies like The Lion King and Alladin.

In the Marvel category, some movies like Ant-Man, Black Panther are missing from the catalogue. Pixar movies are also available.

In the coming days, MCU shows like Wanda Vision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, What If will be made available on Disney Plus Hotstar. In the future, shows like Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Moon Knight will be added to the catalogue along with their world premiere.