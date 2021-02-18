OTT is the present, as well as the future and pandemic, has surely taught us this lesson. With this, many great content is going the digital way with an aim to cater to a larger audience. ZEE5, a streaming giant also has some superb line up of projects on its platform. Among the many, it’s Jamai 2.0 Season 2 that is one of the most awaited series of the year. This season will see Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur reprising their roles. Now, in an exclusive interview with LatestLY, Achint, who plays a pivotal role on the show opened up about her on-screen character. Sargun Mehta Reacts to Hubby Ravi Dubey’s Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma In Jamai 2.0, Says 'I Told Him to Be a Good Kisser'.

Achint shared that her character is “not negative nor positive, but it’s more on the real side. Durga Devi (her character name) is a confident, real and fierce single mother who would face any problems without any fear and fight it out.” When we quizzed further that is her character more on the grey side, she replies, “not really, you’ll need to watch Jamai 2.0, to know who she really is.”

We also asked her about her style quotient on the show, to which she answered that “it’s more or less the same from the past season, but we’ve added more finesse to the styling to make give me a sassy look.” Achint also added that OTT medium is indeed ‘beautiful’ as it has diverse options for the audience. Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Hot Body In A Pink Monokini And We Are Totally Digging Her Look (View Pics).

Jamai 2.0 Season 2 will feature Ravi Dubey as Sidharth, Nia Sharma as Roshni and Achint as DD. Apart from them, it’ll also see Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee in key roles. Helmed by Aarambhh M Singh, it premieres on February 26, 2021, on ZEE5.

