Are you the one who is jealous of those beachy celebrity pictures? Do you also wanna saunter amid the sea and sand at a cool locale? Well, we don't know about you, but Television actress Nia Sharma is definitely having a fun time vacationing. Currently, the Naagin of Indian TV is far away from the city's chaos, chilling as well as working for the next project in Goa. Recently, Nia shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a pink monokini and boy, all we wanna say she is indeed a seductress. Nia Sharma Shares a ‘Flawsome’ Picture in a Bikini and Its the Body Positivity We All Need (View Pic).

Elaborating on Sharma's beachy look, we can see her in a cleavage revealing striking monokini. Further, we loved how she added some blush to her cheeks and a subtle lip shade with an aim to add charm to her overall sexy getup. And not to miss, the open tresses, she looks fabulous. Nia captioned the post as, "Good times, Tan lines.." and we can totally feel her. Incase, you have not seen the bikini pics, do not miss it. Naagin 4 Babe Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Body in a Red Bikini and We Are Gasping for Breath (View Pics).

Check Out The Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

For the one's unaware, Nia Sharma is currently shooting in Goa for the second season of her upcoming web-show Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey and so has been sharing pics from her work-cum-vacay time. Coming to her latest pictures, we feel the confidence she oozes in them is beyond exceptional and we laud her for that. So, did you like the photos? Tells us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).