Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to a lot of conjectures and theories doing the rounds. Given the fact that the late actor has not left behind any note, it has led people to believe the worse. One of the most used and abused terms is Movie Mafia. It is believed that a section of the industry systemically bullies outsiders. Kavita Kaushik, who became extremely famous by playing Haryanvi cop Chandramukhi Chautala on SAB TV's show FIR, talked about yet another side of the same mafia. Kavita Kaushik Deletes Facebook Account Over Morphed Nude Pics: You Can Still Follow This Hot TV Actress for Her Original Photos on Instagram and Twitter

Kavita took to Twitter to expose what happened to her even after the show went off air long back. In fact, she was told very recently not to reprise the Haryanvi cop act anywhere else.

Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn't revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute ! — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) June 23, 2020

She further added

was categorically told this when I suggested I'm planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom, "you got paid for it then" was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea https://t.co/LU774mLMIG — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) June 23, 2020

Interestingly, it was said that Kavita had quite FIR to star in a new show on the same channel Tota Weds Maina. The latter however tanked and the channel pulled the plug on it. After she quite FIR, it took a leap and Chak De! India find, Chitrashi Rawat played Chautala's daughter and cop.

