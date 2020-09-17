In an unfortunate turn of events, And TV show Gudiya Hamari Sabpe Bhari's lead actors Karam Rajpal and Sarika Bahroliya tested positive for COVID-19 recently. And with their lead pair absent, the makers have had to make some changes to the show's storyline and have roped in Sambhavna Seth to rescue them, while their lead couple recuperates and resumes shoot. In fact, their co-star Kishan Bhan has also tested positive for COVID-19. And TV Shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari Resume Shoots (View Set Pics).

"As per the mandate, we took a three-day break after Karam and Sarika tested positive. We are taking all precautionary measures on the set. However, unfortunately, in our case, both our lead actors have tested positive. So, we have made a few changes in the storyline while retaining the quirkiness and comic element. We have roped in Sambhavna Seth, and the longevity of her track will depend on the audience’s feedback," Anshul Khullar, business head of the production house, Essel Vision told BT. Sambhavna Seth Recalls Her 2-Day Ordeal of Finding A Doctor and Getting Treated Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Sambhavna, on the other hand, revealed that she was pleasantly surprised that she was approached for a comic positive role, that is a far cry from her usual image of an antagonist. She revealed, "I have mostly been offered negative characters owing to my screen image and stint on ‘Bigg Boss’. This is the first time I will be exploring the comedy genre."

"I was taken by surprise when the makers approached me for the part, as it’s a complete breakaway from my screen image," said an excited Sambhavna.

The actress was in the news during the lockdown for the trouble she had to go through as hospital after hospital refused to diagnose her, given the fear that COVID-19 has spread. Considering how the show came her way after its lead actors tested positive for COVID-19 when asked if she was sceptical of resuming shoots, this is what she had to say. "Of course, I was apprehensive, but I also needed to step out, work and get back in the fold,” concludes Sambhavna.

