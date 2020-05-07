Sambhavna Seth Recalls Her 2-Day Ordeal of Finding A Doctor and Getting Treated Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Sambhavna Seth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Sambhavna Seth was recently at the receiving end of hospitals and some health-care professionals. Yes, you read that correctly. While the entire nation and people worldwide are indebted to their frontline workers and health-care providers, the actress recently suffered a horrible experience at hospitals in Mumbai that turned her down for reasons best known to them. It all started for Sambhavna on Sunday evening with low blood pressure, followed by intense ear pain due to infection and subsequent dizziness. However, it was not before Tuesday that the lady could get hold of a doctor and some medication. Bigg Boss 2 Fame Sambhavna Seth Rushed to the Hospital After She Suffers From Low Blood Pressure (Read Details).

Recounting her woeful experience, Sambhavna told TOI, "I have been suffering from frequent bouts of acute cold and cough for years. Each time, it takes me around 20 days to recover. Last month, I was down with yet another bout and was on medication. I didn’t tell anyone, barring a few friends, because I feared that people might mistake it for COVID-19. I thought that I would get better with medication, as always. However, by Sunday evening, I was in a bad state. My condition worsened after my vision blurred suddenly and I started getting anxiety attacks." Bigg Boss 13: Former Contestants Karanvir Bohra, Sambhavna Seth Favour Sidharth Shukla, Feel Asim Riaz Should Understand His Friend’s Temper.

She continued, "When Avinash (Dwivedi, husband) checked my blood pressure, it was dangerously low. Soon after, I started feeling dizzy and experienced excruciating pain in my left ear. Despite being unwell, I walked inside the house through the night, as I would feel dizzy the moment I sat down."

After her ear-ache became unbearable on Monday morning around 4 am, Sambhavna decided to rush to a hospital. However, she was turned down by not 1 or 2, but 7 hospitals. "To our shock, no hospital agreed to admit me. We must have visited around seven hospitals and each time, we were turned away at the entrance. They would simply refuse to allow us in or tell us that no doctors were available. I think they feared that I was infected with COVID-19. Finally, a hospital took me in after checking my temperature, only to tell me that I needed to consult an ENT specialist, who wasn’t available at their hospital," revealed the lady. Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade Gets Compared To Priyanka Jagga and Sambhavna Seth After She Throws Her Shoe and Spits at Deepak Thakur.

She continued, "We eventually left for home and I slept for about an-hour-and-a-half before I woke up with even more pain, anxiety, and panic. I thought I was going to die. Many doctors suggested consultation on video, but I needed to be checked in person for my peace of mind."

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial) on May 6, 2020 at 12:44am PDT

However, help came in the form of a doctor only who agreed to check Sambhavna on Tuesday. "She was Godsend. She asked me to reach the hospital within 15 minutes, and I rushed. She told me that there was a severe infection in my ear and everything was a result of that. Thankfully, the dizziness has subsided because of medication," assured Sambhavna.

While she is championing for the good work that every person in India's medical field is doing to fight COVID-19, Sambhavna's ordeal brings up the more ugly side of the lockdown and how people not suffering from COVID-19, but other health problems, are suffering due to lack of treatment.

"My experience taught me that shayad hum COVID-19 se baad mein marenge, but baaki serious health issues se pehle. What if you have an elderly person at home, who needs immediate medical help? I know that COVID-19 warriors are working relentlessly, but there are other health woes that could need immediate attention, too. Many people have had similar experiences and they reached out to me after learning about my ordeal," concluded Sambhavna. We wish the lady a speedy recovery!!