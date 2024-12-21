Bigg Boss 2 fame Sambhavna Seth recently shared the heartbreaking news of experiencing a miscarriage during her first trimester. The actress, along with her husband Avinash Dwivedi, had been overjoyed to discover they were expecting and were eagerly looking forward to this new chapter in their lives. Sadly, their journey to parenthood faced an unforeseen and devastating setback, leaving them grappling with the loss. 'Celebrity MasterChef' First Promo: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli and Others Compete on Farah Khan-Hosted Cooking Show (Watch Video).

Sambhavna Seth Suffers Miscarriage

Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash shared the devastating news via their vlog on YouTube. “Sambhavna was pregnant. This was her third month. There was a scan today, and we had hoped to announce it to everyone. Everything was fine, and we were very happy that this journey would be successful. The baby’s heartbeat was there, but in the recent scan, doctors couldn’t find the heartbeat. Nobody could figure out why it happened,” Avinash said. Sambhavna Seth’s Mother Dies; Actress’ Husband Avinash Dwivedi Confirms the Heartbreaking News.

Sambhavna Seth & Her Husband Heartbroken After Miscarriage

Avinash Dwivedi Says Doctors Were Talking About Twins

In the video, Avinash also revealed how doctors mentioned that they had chances of having twins, "It was very painful for her. She would get injected 2-3 times every day. We had invested mentally, physically, and financially, trying our best. Doctors were shocked, seeing the reports, and thought we might be having twins. We were just hoping to get pregnant and doctors were talking about twins."

Sambhavna Seth On Her Miscarriage

Crying inconsolably, Sambhavna shared, “I didn’t know I’d have to take so many injections. It was so painful. I did everything and followed all precautions to have this baby.” She described the unbearable back pain she experienced, “A few weeks ago, I felt a sharp pain in my back, unlike anything I’ve ever felt, even with arthritis. The doctor mentioned it could be a sign of miscarriage, but we stayed hopeful. Now, connecting the dots, I believe the pain was related to the miscarriage.”

Sambhavna Seth, who married Avinash Dwivedi in 2016, has been vocal about her struggles with conceiving. She has also faced multiple failed IVF attempts in the past.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).