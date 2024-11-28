Avinash Mishra has garnered significant public sympathy after a contentious incident on Bigg Boss 18. Aditi Mistry, along with several other female housemates, were seen forcibly removing his shirt and pushing him into the swimming pool despite Avinash’s clear discomfort. Netizens have vehemently condemned Aditi's actions, highlighting her disregard for Avinash's feelings. The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many expressing support for Avinash and criticising Aditi's actions. Video of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Fame Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Rushing to Lucknow Hospital To Aid Fan’s Ailing Mother Goes Viral – WATCH.

Aditi Mistry Faces Backlash

In the Bigg Boss 18 episode on Wednesday (November 27), tensions escalated when Avinash Mishra was teaching Tajinder Bagga how to swim. The situation took a different turn when Aditi Mistry, along with Edin Rose, Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor, insisted that Avinash go shirtless and join them in the pool. Despite his refusal and attempts to escape, the women chased him around the garden. Aditi forcibly ripped off Avinash’s shirt. Avinash, visibly uncomfortable, repeatedly declined, and it was only when Vivian Dsena intervened that the situation calmed. Now, netizens have slammed Aditi for her behaviour. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Avinash Mishra Calls Out Rajat Dalal for Tactically Changing Groups Every Week, Says ‘Yeh Kehta Hai Yeh Iska Game Hai’ (Watch Promo).

'Pure Harrasment'

'Uncomfortable'

Comment byu/LivingFaithlessness2 from discussion inbiggboss

'He Clearly Wasn't Feeling It'

Comment byu/LivingFaithlessness2 from discussion inbiggboss

For the uninitiated, this week, Avinash Mishra is nominated for eviction on Bigg Boss 18, alongside fellow contestants Vivian Dsena, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Tajinder Bagga, and Karanveer Mehra. The competition heats up as viewers brace for who will survive the elimination. Also, Eisha Singh is the new Time God of the Bigg Bosss house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).