Actor and creator Bhuvan Bam has expressed his happiness on meeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a special episode of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Speaking about the experience, Bhuvan said "Sitting on the hot seat in front of Mr. Bachchan is always a surreal experience.” Amitabh Bachchan Proves He’s a True Mumbaikar As He Reveals His Favourite Snack on 'KBC 16' – Find Out What It Is!.

“KBC has been an integral part of our television culture, and to have BB Ki Vines mentioned on such a legendary platform is an honor I never imagined. It’s a moment of immense pride and gratitude," he added.

Bhuvan shot for a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, marking his second time facing the cine icon. This time, Bhuvan participated in the show to raise funds for the charities Vikas Vishranti & Akanksha Foundation, making the experience even more memorable.

In other news, Bhuvan shared a picture of his clean shaven look. As per a source close to the actor, the clean shaven look of the actor was for a new project.

The source said, “Bhuvan’s clean-shaven look is part of an exciting new project he’s working on. While the details are being kept under wraps, fans won’t have to wait long to find out what’s in store. This transformation reflects his commitment to evolving as an artist and adapting to the needs of his roles.”

While his previous looks exuded a rugged charm, his new appearance is being described as refreshing and bold, marking a departure from his signature style.

Last year, Bhuvan breached the 5 billion mark on his official YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines. His channel crossed 5 billion views, standing as a testament to his popularity. In a country with a population of 1.4 billion, reaching 5 billion views, almost three times the population of India, is a remarkable feat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘7 Crore’ Joke Leaves Everyone in Splits; Amitabh Bachchan Reacts Saying ‘Galti Kardi Inko Yahaan Bula Kar’ (Watch Video).

On the acting front, he was seen in the hit streaming show Taaza Khabar. It follows the story of Vasant Vasya Gawade, a sanitation worker who can predict the future and creates curls in his life and everyone around him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).