We all are very much aware of Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's cold war. Its has been more than a year since the mama-bhanja jodi has spoken to each other. Earlier during an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Govinda's wife Sunita had asked the team to remove Krushna from the episode in order for them to arrive as guests on the show. Krushna, being one of the main cast members, was not seen during that episode as they wanted to oblige Sunita's request. This left a sour taste for Krushna after which he decided to not be present anytime his mama arrives on the comedy show. Krushna Abhishek Talks About Nepotism, Says ‘Yes, I Am Govinda’s Nephew But He Doesn’t Work In My Place’.

Govinda is supposed to come on the show for a future episode. The team believed that since the actor's wife would not be there, Krushna would be okay with being a part of the show. Krushna however decided not to be a part of the episode regardless. He told Bombay Times, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”

He went on to talk about his relationship with Govinda and revealed that the enmity has affected him badly. He said that he would not be able to perform well, knowing that the two have issues. "Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show,” he added. The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Opens Up On His Absence From Govinda, Sunita and Narmada's Episode of The Show.

Krushna was also upset that he did try to get in touch with Govinda on a couple of incidents during the lockdown. He revealed that Govinda didn’t even come to see his twins in the hospital. "Not even when one of them was fighting for his life. I did call him, but there was no response," stated Krushna.

He concluded by saying that the team does not repeat guests on the show so he does not think that Govinda will come on the show in 2021.

