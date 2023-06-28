Lust Stories 2 is the upcoming anthology helmed by four filmmakers – Amit Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Featuring an ensemble cast, it ‘explore sex, desire and love through a series of short films’. Lust Stories 2 is just hours away from its premiere on Netflix and just like the makers have said, the viewers need to brace up to have their ‘m̶i̶n̶d Mount Fuji blown’. About this anthology, Konkona was quoted as saying, “There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2,” reports ANI. Kajol on Lust Stories 2: Language of Love Has Changed and Cinema Is Reflecting That.

Lust Stories 2 is the second edition of the International Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories and it is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn. Ahead of its premiere on the streaming giant Netflix, here’s looking at some of the key details. Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Intimate Scenes Are Sure To Set Your Screens on Fire (View Pics & Watch Video).

Cast – The anthology features Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

Plot – Lust Stories 2 will showcase different shades of lust. It will showcase across age groups and class and their perspective towards the subject of lust which is a major taboo in the society.

Watch The Trailer Of Lust Stories 2 Below:

Streaming Date – Lust Stories 2 is all set to stream on Netflix from June 29.

Review – The reviews for Lust Stories 2 are not out yet. Stay tuned to LatestLY to know the update on this anthology’s review.

