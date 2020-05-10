Mother's Day 2020: Bigg Boss Stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Share Cute Pictures With Their Moms Celebrating This Special Day!

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mother's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May and this year it falls on May 10. It's that special day when you get to shower your mother with a whole lot of love and thank her for being the light of your life and raising you with good values and care. There are many ways to celebrate this special day and while some indulge in preparing gorgeous meals for their mothers, others plan a whole special day doing things that their moms enjoy. Celebrities have been taking to social media to share amazing pictures with their moms. Recently, Bigg Boss stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also took to Instagram to post pictures with their mothers and wrote a special post. Shehnaaz Gill on Her Equation With Sidharth Shukla, Says ‘He Is Possessive Of Me But We Will Only Remain Friends'.

Sharing a picture with his beloved mother, Sidharth posted an amazing picture where he's seen having a cup of coffee with his mom. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother’s Day." Also his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to post an adorable selfie with her mom. Sharing the same, she captioned it as, "Happy Mother’s Day mom! #ILoveYouMummy." These heartwarming posts are sure to leave you with a big smile and also do the same for your mother. Mother's Day 2020: Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Other TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to Their Moms.

Check Out Sidharth Shukla's Post Here:

Here's Shehnaaz Gill's Post For Her Mom:

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day mom! #ILoveYouMummy A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on May 9, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

Other TV celebs such as Karan Tacker, Krystle D'Souza, Jay Bhanushali among others also took to social media to share amazing pots dedicated to their mothers on this special day. Not only this, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also sang a beautiful number dedicated to all mothers in a special video. How are you celebrating this special day? Tell us, in comments below.