Veteran Marathi singer Mukund Phansalkar passed away on November 19, 2024. He was 64. The famous Sugam Sangeet artiste was reportedly being treated for an illness and passed away at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital & Research Center in Pune, Maharashtra. Mukund Phansalkar gained popularity with the music show Nakshatranche Dene, which was aired on Zee Marathi, known as Alpha Marathi at the time. Before that, he was a popular name in Sugam Sangeet and Bhavgeet. He had also worked on the acclaimed movie Doghi (1995), starring Sonali Kulkarni and Renuka Daftardar. Deepak Borkar, Veteran Percussionist of Hindi and Marathi Cinema, Passes Away; Shantanu Moitra, Devaki Pandit Pay Tribute.

Some Marathi celebrities paid tribute to Mukund Phansalkar with posts on social media. Singer and composer Salil Kulkarni wrote a heartfelt post in Marathi on Instagram, remembering Mukund Phansalkar as his “Most favourite singer”. He said, “मुकुंद फणसळकर गेला अतिशय आवडता गायक.. एकेक शब्द असा गायचा की कवीला सुद्धा नव्याने अर्थ उलगडावा...आम्ही शाळा कॉलेज मध्ये असताना ज्यांनी गायनाने..बोलण्याने भारावून टाकलं होतं...त्यातलं एक महत्त्वाचं नाव …. खूप खूप वाईट वाटलं.. प्रीतरंग , साजणवेळा , नॅास्टॅस्जिया …. सगळ्या मैफिली डोळ्यासमोर आल्या . एका गुणी आणि संवेदनशील माणसाला भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली... (Mukund Phansalkar is gone. Most favourite singer.. he sung each word such that even the poet would get a new interpretation... when we were in school and college, we were mesmerised by the singing and manner of speaking of some...(Mukund Phansalkar was) an important name among them.... I felt very sad.. Preetrang, Sajanvela, Nostalgia.... All the concerts appeared before the eyes. A heartfelt tribute to a virtuous and sensitive man...).” Legendary Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Passes Away After Battling Blood Cancer.

Marathi actor-singer and music composer Tyagraj Khadilkar, who was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi 1, shared pictures with Mukund Phansalkar on Instagram. He wrote in Marathi, “आणि आज तो गेला.. मुकुंद फणसळकर आणि माझी संगीत सेवा एकत्रच सुरू झाली.. आम्ही स्थापन केलेली स्वरांकित नावाची संस्था, जागतिक मराठी परिषदेची स्मरण यात्रा, हिंदी सारेगमप, अनेक अनेक रंगमंचीय कार्यक्रम.. रसिकांनी आम्हा दोघांनाही उमेदीचे तरुण गायक म्हणून मनापासून स्वीकारलं होतं!.. त्याचा नितळ, निर्दोष, तलम आवाज, सुरेल गळा आणि एकूणच संगीत, सिनेमा आणि साहित्य यातलं अफाट ज्ञान व माहिती.. सदैव स्मरणात राहशील मित्रा.. आमच्या स्मरण यात्रेत..!!” (And today he is gone...Mukund Phansalkar and my musical journey started together... We established Swarankit, Jagatik Marathi Parishad’s Smaran Yatra, Hindi show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and many theatre plays…We were heartily accepted by fans as young and promising singers! His smooth, innocent, soft and melodious voice, and overall great knowledge and information in music, cinema and literature…you will always be remembered, my friend…in our Smaran Yatra/Remembrance.)” Usha Uthup’s Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away in Kolkata at 78.

Our condolences to the family of Mukund Phansalkar on the loss of the singer with a soulful voice.

