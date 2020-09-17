Nia Sharma is one of the most loved and popular television actresses. She made her debut with the TV show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. But she shot to fame after playing the character Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia, who has appeared in various shows and gained popularity with her brilliant work, has turned a year older September 17. Nia, who recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India, celebrates her 30th birthday today and from family to industry friends to fans, all are showering this fashionsta with some lovely birthday messages and pics across social media platforms. Nia Sharma Birthday Special: A Sass a Day Keeps the Basics Away for This Perennially Savage Sensation!

Nia Sharma has shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram from her 30th birthday celebration. The actress ringed in her birthday with her brother Vinay Sharma. From sharing pictures of the décor, to the variety of birthday cakes and the various gifts that she has received, you got to checkout the posts shared by this gorgeous actress. While sharing it on Instagram, Nia wrote, “A birthday’s been like a festival Every year since last 10...fills my eyes up and heart with pride...immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every Birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so f#%**g special every f*%%ng timeeeee!! @vinayyshrma thank youuuuuu for everything I’m spoilt. Cake count 18”. Nia Sharma Clarifies Not Doing Bigg Boss 14.

Nia Sharma’s 30th Birthday Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:12pm PDT

It’s All About Having Fun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Sep 16, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhanushali, Pearl V Puri, Achint Kaur, Aditi Sharma, Aamir Ali, Rubina Dilaik, Karanvir Bohra and many others have dropped comments on the post and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the actress. Here’s wishing Nia Sharma a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

