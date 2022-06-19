Some exciting OTT releases are lined up to premiere on Netflix, ZEE5 and Sony LIV also past theatrical releases are arriving as well. The biggest release of the week is undoubtedly The Umbrella Academy Season 3 which is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 22. The fantasy show is based on the comic book by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and illustrated by artist Gabriel Bá. It revolves around the Hargreeves family, a gang of odd superheroes tasked with protecting the earth from evil forces. The next exciting release is the upcoming ZEE5 film Forensic which stars Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy and is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 24. Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s Film To Have Early OTT Release To Make Up for Theatrical Losses – Reports.

After a successful first season, Sony LIV show Avrodh is back with Season 2 as it locks June 24 release date. The show stars Abir Chatterjee as a man in uniform who does everything to protect the nation from the bad forces. On the other hand, Sanjay Suri's character wants an economic war in India. Other series arriving on Netflix are Man v/s Bee, Money Heist: Korea whereas the films arriving on it are The Man from Toronto, Love & Gelato. Let's not waste more time and quickly take a look at all the OTT releases of the week. F3: Filmmakers of Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela-Starrer Clarify on Movie’s OTT Release Rumours (Watch Video).

Series Releasing on OTT This Week

Netflix

1. The Umbrella Academy S3: 22nd June 2022

2. Man v/s Bee: 24th June 2022

2. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area: 24th June 2022

Sony LIV

1. Avrodh S2: 24th June 2022

Movies Releasing on OTT This Week!

Netflix

1. Love & Gelato: 22nd June 2022

2. The Man from Toronto: 24th June 2022

ZEE5

1. Forensic: 24th June 2022

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT release of the week!

