The last week of June is here and we have some interesting movies and shows to look forward to, which will premiere on Netflix, Amazon Prime, MX Player and more. Haseen Dillruba which stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, looks damn neat. The trailer promises a deadly show of love, lust and infidelity. Then there's Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case, the trailer of which got a good response. People are already speculating about who can be the killer here. Haseen Dillruba: Director Vinil Mathew Talks About Filming a Rafting Scene in a Fast-Moving Rapid River for Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Check out the list of OTT releases of this week.

OTT Series

MX Player 1. Samantar S2: 1st July 2021 | Multi-lingual (Original: Marathi)

OHO Gujarati 1. Manfiltered S1: 30th June 2021 | Gujarati

OTT Movies Netflix

1. Haseen Dilruba: 2nd July 2021 2. Fear Street: 2nd July 2021

Amazon PRIME

1. Cold Case: 30th June 2021 | Malayalam

2. The Tomorrow War: 2nd July 2021

YouTube

1. Voices from Ballipal: 28th June 2021 | Documentary

Planet Marathi | Launching on 30th June 2021

1. June: 30th June 2021 | Marathi

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Last Cruise: 1st July 2021 | Documentary

Which one will you be watching this week?

