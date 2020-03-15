Paras Chhabra Lashes Out At Akanksha Puri; Says, 'She Used My Name A Lot of Times During Bigg Boss 13, I Also Have the Right to Take Her Name As Well'

Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like Paras Chhabra has not taken kindly to Akanksha Puri's statements threatening him and the production house of legal action if her name is used without her consent inside the house. Akanksha in an earlier interview had not only refuted Paras' claims that she had tried to contact him but also went on to say, "I don't know why the show and the makers of the show are dragging my name. They are going on using my name without my consent. Sometimes, the contestants are using my name, and sometimes Paras uses it. Why are they making me a part of the show which I am not? Paras is saying in the media that I tried to contact him, but even he knows that I have blocked him while he was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. I handed over the phone to his mother and before doing that I had blocked him then why is he making false claims." Akanksha Puri Threatens Legal Action Against Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra and Producers For Using Her Name on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Deets Inside).

She had also gone on to say, "The topic has ended for me and he should stop using my name with his fellow contestants. I don't want to be associated with Paras in any way. Whatever Paras want to do he can do but stop using my name. Otherwise, I will be forced to take action him and the show (The production house). They can't use it without my consent because it is creating trouble for me outside."

However, when contacted, Paras lashed out at his ex-girlfriend and told SpotboyE, "I think she should first stop taking my name so that I can also stop replying to the statements given by her. When I was locked inside Bigg Boss 13, she has also used my name a lot of times but I didn't raise any kind of objection. Similarly, I also have the right to take her name to clarify my side." Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Is Done With Paras Chhabra, Has Stopped Watching The Show After He Said Unpleasant Things About Her.

Maintaining that he did not demean her, Paras said, "If she is upset that I used her name on my show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge then let me make it clear again that I just said, 'Akanksha is not a bad girl but the qualities she has I can see the same quality in you (contestant) and I am not looking for a girl who has similar qualities.' My intention was not to demean her. Akanksha bhaut pyaari ladki hai par uska nature mujhe khaas pasand nahi hai."

However, Paras maintained that Akanksha was lying about not contacting him and said, "She has definitely tried to get in touch with me by trying to convey messages to me through our common friends but I didn't respond as for me everything is over between us and I have nothing to discuss with her. I have those screenshots with me but definitely I don't want to share it on a public platform and malign her image." Well, we wonder what screenshots is Paras talking about here and what does his ex-ladylove have to say about it.