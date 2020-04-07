Ramayan Actor Arun Govil Reveals his Real Twitter Account and Urges His Fans to Stop Following the Impostor (Watch Video)

Arun Govil (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For the ones who were wondering about the real twitter account of Ramayan actor, Arun Govil, the actor has finally issued a clarification. Since the verified tag is yet missing from his account, fans were having trouble finding him on the social media site. Meanwhile, an impostor or he could be a fan was communicating with the actor's fans on his behalf. The pretender used 'Real Arun Govil' as his twitter handle thereby prompting and confusing some of the actor's ardent fans and admirers. As Ramayan and Mahabharata Return to Doordarshan, Amul Brings Back Old '90s Ads Playing Tribute To These Shows (Watch Video).

Taking note of the scenario, Arun Govil finally had to record a video to clarify all our doubts and make his presence felt on social media. The actor not only revealed his real account to follow on Twitter but also suggested his fans to stop following the impostor. He further requested the pretender to stop using his name for any future confusion. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging him on Twitter and further lent a helping hand to all his initiatives. After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Shaktimaan To Return on DD National Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Confirms Mukesh Khanna.

Check out Arun Govil's Video Message

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is one of the many popular TV shows from the late 80s that was re re-telecasted on television once again during the 21-day lockdown period. The iconic mythological show garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. The show runs twice at 9 am and 9 pm every day on DD National.