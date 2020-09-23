COVID-19 has seen quite the spike in its number of cases not only in India but also on the sets of television shows. Recently, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari and Disha Parmar tested positive for COVID-19. And now, reports coming in say that actor Rrahul Sudhir, who is currently seen as Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Shweta Tiwari Tests Positive for COVID-19, Home Quarantined With Daughter Palak Tiwari.

"Rrahul tested positive today. He is in quarantine now and we hope that he recovers soon and resumes work,” a source was quoted as saying in Bombay Times. Disha Parmar Tests Positive for COVID-19, Pens 'Being Positive Never Was So Awful' (View Post).

A host of actors have started testing positive for COVID-19 in recent times. But given the fact that work has resumed and actors are back on sets shooting, its a risk everyone is ready to face. In recent times, actors like Shweta Tiwari, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Rajesh Kumar, Karam Rajpal among others have tested positive for the virus and all of them had resumed shooting for their respective television shows.

