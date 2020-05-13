Shehnaaz Gill On Himanshi Khurana: 'I Don't Know Why She Unfollowed Jassie Gill, I Don't Have Any Competition Against Her'

Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana (Inset) Jassie Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Punjabi beauties Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have been rivals for as long as one can remember, atleast until Bigg Boss 13 happened. It can be recalled that when Himanshi Khurana had entered the show, Shehnaaz had thrown a fit, but the former hadn't budged on befriending her. However, it all ended well for them, as they patched up and were even seen appreciating each other in the house. Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Buries the Sourness With Shehnaaz Gill, Comes in Support of the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ When Tagged ‘Jealous’ (View Post).

However, the ladies were recently pitted against each other, when it was reported that Himanshi Khurana had unfollowed Jassie Gill after news of the latter collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill for "Keh Gayi Sorry" came out. Himanshi had tweeted and revealed, "Follow unfollow Wts d ruckus behind dis, 1st of all do your homework, I rarely followed Punjabi/Indian celebrities Bcz never believe in these 'online rishte'. Pehle hi follow ni kiya to unfollow kaha se karungi & I am not free at all to keep an eye Wts going on social media." Himanshi Khurana Clears the Air on Rumours of Unfollowing Jassie Gill on Social Media Due to Her Rivalry With Shehnaaz Gill (Read Tweets).

Himanshi had quashed those rumours and said that she never followed Jassie Gill in the first place to unfollow him. But Shehnaaz has a different tale to tell.

In her conversation with India Forums, the lady revealed, "Himanshi used to follow Jassie Gill. I don't know, why she unfollowed Jassie, that's her personal choice. I have nothing against Himanshi. She has worked with everyone in our industry and now I am working with them, why will she feel insecure. I don't have any competition against her." Well, good to hear, Shehhaaz.