Himanshi Khurana Clears the Air on Rumours of Unfollowing Jassie Gill on Social Media Due to Her Rivalry With Shehnaaz Gill (Read Tweets)

Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bigg Boss 13 babes, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill's on and off fight on the controversial reality show created quite a stir. The two girls who are rival singers from the Punjabi film industry already shared a bitter past which had exploded on the show. Later, Shehnaaz and Himanshi let the hate not come in between the two and became friends on national television. Post the show, the singers maintained a cordial relationship with each other. However, news of Khurana unfollowing singer Jassie Gill on social media made rounds a few days back after the man collaborated with Shehnaaz. So, it was Sana's music video with Jassie which created a rift between Himanshi and pal, Jassie Gill? No Breakup! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Are Still A Couple, Confirms The Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up (Read Tweet).

While initially Himanshi kept mum and did not open up about the chaos, but recently she took to her Twitter handle and denied the rumours. In a series of tweets, Khurana spilt beans on how the unfollow drama is baseless news, and neither did she nor Jassie has any clue about it. 'Follow, Unfollow; What is the ruckus behind all this. First, do your homework, I have rarely followed any Punjabi or Indian celebrities. I don't believe in this 'online rishte', a part of her tweet read. Keh Gayi Sorry First Look Out: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Unspoken Chemistry Looks Heartwarming (View Pic).

Check Out Himanshi Khurana's Tweets Below:

(1/3) I still called @jassiegill he said, “muje random call aaya media house se, they asked about this, I even don’t know wt happened. They modified my statement and published.” Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any Relation — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

(1/2) ... who is following whom, who is commenting on whom posts. Made Promotional tiktok on Jassi's earlier song coz of our friendly relations. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

Well, if you read Himanshi's tweets you will so agree to her point and feel that rumours such as this should not be encouraged. For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Jassie's new song, Keh Gai Sorry is currently the talk of the town and amid this such gossip was bound to happen. And yes, all is well between Khurana and Jassie Gill. Stay tuned to LatestLY!