Everyone who was excited about watching the second season of The Family Man will be disappointed here. The premiere of the sequel on Amazon Prime Video has been deferred from February 12 to the Summer of 2021. Yes, now it doesn't have a release date. Director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK confirmed the same on their Instagram handle, thanking everyone for their love and good wishes. It could have been done in the wake of people taking offense to everything that Amazon Prime Video has been producing in India. EXCLUSIVE! Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Tandav’ Controversy To Hit Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Family Man 2’ Badly – Here’s How!

The streamer has been in the thick of things lately with Tandav first and then Mirzapur. LatestLY had exclusively told you that The Family Man 2 could get postponed due to the controversy and now it is confirmed. Well, getting offended in India's National Game these days.

A source had informed LatestLY, "Given the sensitivity of the situation, and the said steaming platform, as indeed its content being scrutinized, everything about Family Man 2 is likely to be delayed. Tandav controversy has changed the equations dramatically. The marketing departments, as well as the think tank, are buying more time on this, due to which Manoj Bajpayee's series is suffering delay and possible loss even." We now hope it will be able to keep the new release schedule.

