The Family Man season 2 finally has a date. The sequel will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 12. A motion poster was launched today which has pieces of a puzzle falling in place to reveal the face of a woman. Manoj Bajpayee comes in the frame looking determined to reveal the mystery behind the face. In the previous image that was shared a few days back, someone was seen putting a time bomb together that gave us the feeling that the new season will be explosive. From the video, we could tell that it might be a chase to either find this woman or save this woman. That woman is obviously Samantha Akkineni. This is her first look from the series. Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Starrer The Family Man's Second Season On Amazon Prime Video Will Be A Ticking Time Bomb In 2021(View Pic)

The first season received a lot of praise for adding humour to the mix of a man who is an undercover agent busting sinister terror plots. The sequel is expected to up the ante with Samantha Akkineni joining it as well.

Speaking about Samantha's role Raj and DK, the director duo had informed Indian Express that the actress didn't even think twice before coming on board and got into rigorous training to look the part.

