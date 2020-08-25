As promised, comedian Kapil Sharma has been lining up his post- lockdown episodes with COVID-19 frontline warriors and people who lent a helping hand during the lockdown to the needy. After opening his show with Sonu Sood, the messiah of migrants, his next episode will feature doctors and hospital staff who have been relentlessly fighting the pandemic that seized 2020 in its vice grip and continues to wreak havoc. Sonu Sood Breaks Down on The Kapil Sharma Show As Migrant Workers Express Their Gratitude (Watch Video).

In a promo that was released recently and shared by Kapil Sharma, he was seen welcoming Doctors Muffazal Lakdawala and Gautam Bhansa, along with some other hospital staff, with the aim of saluting these (until now) faceless warriors. The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's How Kapil Sharma Maintains Social Distancing Between His Live Audience On Show's Sets (View Post).

Check Out The Promo Below:

In fact, along with some light hearted comedy between the guests and Kapil and Bharti, the doctors also video-called one of their other warriors who couldn't make up to the show. Dr Lakdawala revealed that withing 20 days of Jyoti joining the war against COVID-19, she lost her father, and yet returned to work the very next day, earning her a big round of applause, for her determination to follow through with her father's wishes of serving the nation. The show makers also arranged for video calls with various recovered COVID survivors who thanked the doctors for nursing them back to health. Looks like this episode will be a tear-jerker one, but a much deserved one too.

