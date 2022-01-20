All You Need to Know About The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Fantasy fans are finally going to have their itch remedied as Amazon is all set to premiere their new The Lord of the Rings series this year. Just recently we got confirmation that the series will be called The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, which was announced alongside a new teaser. The story for The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power will take place before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Title and Release Date of the Anticipated Amazon Prime Video Series Unveiled!

Details for the show have been relatively unknown aside from a few casting announcements and who will be directing the episodes. Aside from that, there has hardly been any announcement about the show. The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power is also expected to be one of the most expensive shows ever made. Amazon clearly has put in a lot of work here. So with that being said, here is all you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power. Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series Title, Plot Details Revealed.

Cast

Instead of having many high profile actors attached to the project, Amazon opted for casting unknown actors here. While we don't know the characters they will be playing, it is still a pretty huge cast. Robert Aramayo will lead the show, he was famous for playing the role of a young Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones. He will be joined by Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavanagh.

Plot

The official plot synopsis talks about how the series is set a thousand years before the events of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power will tell the story of the fabled heroes of the Second Age of Middle-Earth. The synopsis also talks about how we will se a bunch of new characters as well as familiar ones. Set in a time of peace, it will see the rise of a villain that threatens to cover the world in darkness.

Watch The Teaser For The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power

Release Date

The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power will release on September 2, 2022.

Where To Watch

The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes will be release weekly.

