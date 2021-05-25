This Is Us, a drama the world loved, is wrapping up in its fifth season. The usual 18 episodes season has been cut down to 16 and that could be the unusual circumstances in which the season was shot. A pandemic-riddled world doesn't really make it easy to do things. This season was always supposed to be about Kevin and Madison's big day. The teaser that NBC released recently does its job well of teasing everyone of the wedding setup but with an impending doom looming at large. Let us tell you what we know about this finale season of the family drama. This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Gets Hitched to Sofia Pernas: Reports

Cast

The series regulars will return along with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. The plot will largely revolve around Justin Hartley and Caitlin Thompson. Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown will also appear in the series.

Plot:

In the last episode, Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) had their bachelorette and bachelor parties. But post that they are revaluating their decision. The teaser gives a glimpse of the wedding prep but do these two go through with it will be revealed today. Beth got a new opportunity with dance academy after she lost her studio while Rebecca might just take up on Beth's suggestion to talk to Randall. This Is Us Season 6: Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson and Others React to NBC Show’s Final Season Announcement

Check out the trailer here...

You're invited. The #ThisIsUs season finale starts Tuesday at a special time, 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Wd3c4iWfsj — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) May 21, 2021

Streaming date and time.

This Is Us's season 5 finale will stream on NBC at 10 pm tonight and will be available for viewing on Hulu. For people in India, it isn't sure if the new episode will be streamed on the same day. But fans can view the previous seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

