Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Abhishek Verma To Make His Digital Debut With Asha Negi - Sharman Joshi's Baarish 2

Abhishek Verma to Make His Digital Debut with Baarish 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Baarish Season 2 is back with a bang, right before the monsoon. With lots of twists and turns coming into Gaurav and Anuj's story in season 2, the makers have added a mix of two new faces into the second season - Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Abhishek Verma. Yes, the latter will be seen making his digital debut with Baarish 2. After winning hearts playing the role of Aditya in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek will portray the role of Rohit, a young Punjabi boy in the upcoming season. Abhishek's character Rohit is very discerning for his age, having learned from his past mistakes and experiences. He will be seen opposite Sheetal Tiwari who plays Asha Negi's sister, Asmi, and will be a pivotal character in the series. Baarish 2 Teaser: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Passionate Lovestory in ALTBalaji Series Is Beautiful But Filled With Hardships (Watch Video).

Opening up on his role and his digital debut, Abhishek went on to reveal, "This is going to be my debut in the digital space and I am very excited about it. I learned a lot while working with director Nandita Mehra and amazing actors like Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi."

He continued, "My character, Rohit is a good-looking Punjabi boy who believes in true love and has learned from his mistakes made in a past relationship. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role and I couldn’t have thought of a better platform for my digital debut." Asha Negi On Her Kissing Scene With Sharman Joshi: ‘I Remember My Director and Sharman Comforting Me as It Was My First Ever Lip-Lock On-Screen'.

Baarish 2 begins with Anuj and Gauravi rediscovering their bond and finding love through every challenge that life throws at them, as they dream of a future together as a family. But life (we mean shit) happens and there is nothing one can do to avoid it. So, when Anuj sees Gauravi facing humiliation and insurmountable hardships, he changes as a person in his quest to guarantee her happiness forever. The series is slated to air on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from 6th May.