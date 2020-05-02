Asha Negi On Her Kissing Scene With Sharman Joshi: ‘I Remember My Director and Sharman Comforting Me as It Was My First Ever Lip-Lock On-Screen'

Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi Lip-Lock in Baarish 2 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ekta Kapoor is back with another season of her much-loved middle-class love story on ALTBalaji, Baarish 2. Starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead roles as Anuj and Gauravi, their story is all set for a more tumultuous relationship and eventual separation in season 2, well, if the trailer of the show is anything to go by. Where season 1 ended at separation due to Gauravi being behind the bars, season 2 begins with them rediscovering their bond and finding love through every challenge that life throws at them, as they dream of a future together as a family. Baarish Season 2 Trailer Out: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Love Story To Take A Slippery Turn In This Season (Watch Video).

The teaser of Baarish 2 got fans excited not just for the return of Asha and Sharman as Gauravi and Anuj, but also for their kissing scene, which hinted to the couple's romantic life moving ahead in season 2. However, this also marked actress Asha Negi's first on-screen lip-lock, and she was pretty nervous about the same. Baarish 2 Teaser: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Passionate Lovestory in ALTBalaji Series Is Beautiful But Filled With Hardships (Watch Video).

"There are a few lip-lock scenes, but the makers made sure that the scenes don’t turn out to be steamy or raunchy. They assured that the innocence and simplicity of the couple and the story is intact. We’ve kept the scenes sweet," Asha told Tellychakkar.

She continued, "It was my first on-screen kiss, I was quite shy and awkward before rolling. I remember my director and Sharman were all comforting me as it was my first ever lip-lock onscreen." Asha Negi Receives Lots of Love For Her Upcoming Web Show, Baarish From Rithvik Dhanjani Amid Their Breakup Rumours (View Posts).

Check Out The Teaser Below:

Recalling the time when she first heard about the lip-lock scenes in the web series, Asha told the portal, "When I was first told about the scene, I agreed because I don’t want to limit myself to particular roles and restrict myself as an actress."

Baarish 2's trailer was also released recently and it received a positive response, just like the show's first season did. Asha and Sharman's chemistry was appreciated and their fans were happy with the pairing. Baarish 2 begins streaming from May 6, 2020, on ALTBalaji and Zee5.