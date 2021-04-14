Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the cutest couples that we know of and now the two have a bundle of cuteness as well. The duo welcomed their daughter Vamika in January and have been pretty busy with the parenting duties ever since. We often spot the couple spending time with their baby, and little Vamika even accompanies her father on several matches as well. For Virat, this has been a 'life-changing' experience. He is enjoying every bit of being a dad and says that he would not have it any other way. Virat Kohli Is a ‘Sore Loser’ While Anushka Sharma Says ‘Sorry’ First, Power Couple Reveal More in Instagram’s #TakeABreak Friendly Competition.

In an interview with Danish Sait, the ace cricketer revealed, "Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly." Kohli is currently busy with IPL 2021.

He went on to add, "It’s been life changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period." Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl; Saina Nehwal, Irfan Pathan Lead Congratulatory Messages for the Couple.

Earlier, Anushka shared a beautiful picture of her daughter, introducing her to the world. She wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.” Virat Kohli commented on the post saying, “My whole world in one frame”.

After their darling daughter's arrival, Virushka had requested the paps to not click nor publish photos of the newborn. However, they had promised the photographers to provide all the content needed from the two. In the note to the paparazzi, Virat and Anushka had written, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. Stay tuned!"

