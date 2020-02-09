Coronavirus Scare: Foreigners Who Visited China After January 15 Not Allowed to Enter India, Says DGCA

Coronavirus scanner at Indian Airports. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MoHFW_GoI)

New Delhi, February 9: Foreigners who had been to China on or after January 15, 2020, will not be allowed to enter India, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. According to a tweet by ANI, the foreigners will not be allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport. The routes where the ban on foreigners have been imposed include Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders.

The decision by the aviation regulator comes amid the coronavirus scare that has killed as many as 811 people in China, while the number of confirmed cases has crossed 37,000. IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between the two countries. Earlier this month, Air India had run two special flights to Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak, to evacuate Indian nationals stranded there. Reports inform that 647 Indians and seven Maldivians were brought to IGI airport in Delhi on February 1 and 2.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation: Foreigners who have been to #China on or after Jan 15, 2020, are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oJewcAyzvI — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

On Saturday, the DGCA, in its circular to airlines, reiterated that all visas issued to Chinese nationals before February 5 have been suspended. Reports inform that the DGCA clarified saying that these visa restrictions will not apply to aircrew, who may be Chinese nationals or other foreign nationalities coming from China.