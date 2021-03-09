Aurangabad, Mar 9: With the addition of 388 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has risen to 53,357, an official said on Tuesday.

Apart from the latest cases recorded on Monday, the district also reported four more casualties due to the infection that have taken the toll to 1,296, the official said. COVID-19 Lockdown Imposed in Maharashtra's Thane City in 16 Hotspot Areas Till March 31; Check List Here.

At least 550 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, raising the number of recoveries to 49,009, he said. The district is now left with 3,052 active cases, he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 359 antigen tests were conducted at five government offices and 13 visitors of these offices tested positive for the infection, a civic official said.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has set up 10 mobile testing units, which will move around different parts of the city to carry out tests, he said.