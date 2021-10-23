New Delhi, October 23: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday released the revised ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th Date Sheet 2021 for Term I examination. Students can check the revised date sheet on the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org. The ICSE class 10 exams will begin from November 29 and will conclude on December 16. CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021 for Class 10 & 12 to be Released Today; Know Details.

Meanwhile, the ISC class 12 exams will be conducted from November 22 to December 20. These exams will be held in an offline mode at schools. The duration of each exam will be one hour 30 minutes. For class 10, the exams will begin from 11 am, while class 12 exams will be held from 2 pm. For class 10, exams including English, Economics and Biology will be held for one-hour duration. Here Is The Complete Date Sheet:

The council will be shared detailed guidelines with the Conveners and the Heads of Schools soon. It is mandatory for all candidates who are appearing for the exams to come to the school as per the revised schedule. The CISCE divided the entire syllabus into two semesters for the academic year 2021-22. Each semester will have 50 percent of the total syllabus. The exams will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols.

