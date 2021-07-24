New Delhi, July 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE and ISC results 2021 today, July 24, on its official website. As per a notification, the result for the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) will be announced at 3 pm on July 24. Students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The ISCE and ISC results can also be downloaded through SMS. More than 3 lakh students are waiting for their ICSE, ISC Result 2021.

To get the scores via SMS, students will have to send their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format to get CISCE results 2021 on SMS,: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. The CISCE had cancelled the exams for both classes this year in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Reports inform that students will be marked on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board. It has declared that marks awarded to the students this year will not be rechecked.

ICSE and ISC Results 2021: How to Check Results Online

Students have to visit the official websites of the CISCE i.e. cisce.org or results.cisce.org. On the homepage, click on the option that reads ‘Results 2021.’ Students will have to enter their unique ID, index number and security key and click on login. The results will be displayed on the screen. You can download your ICSE/ISC results 2021 for future reference.

However, the board stated that if a candidate has objections regarding the marks in the result, an application regarding the same should be sent to the school, stating the objection in detail. “All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the official notice published at CISCE’s website said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).