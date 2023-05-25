Bhopal, May 25: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the MP Board 10th Result 2023 today. MPBSE Class 10 results 2023 were announced at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for MP Board 10th board exams can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023 Date: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results on May 25 on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecard.

Students can also check their MP Board 10th Result 2023 by simply sending a message saying "MPBSE10Roll Number" to 56263. By this, the students can avail their MP Class 10 results on their mobile. This year, the MP Board Class 10 exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Out at wbresults.nic.in; West Bengal Board Declares Class 12th Exam Results, 89.25% Students Pass, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

How To Check MP Board 10th Result 2023:

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in

Check the homepage for MP Board result 2023 link for Class 10th

Click on the link

Enter login details like MPBSE roll number, date of birth

Submit

The MP Board 10th result will appear on screen

Check result

Download for future reference

A total of 19 lakh students gave the Madhya PRadesh Board class 10,12 examination in 2023, reports said. It must be noted that to pass the MP Board Result 2023 successfully, students will need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In case a student fails one or two exams, the MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) will conduct supplementary exams.

The MPBSE has also announced the MP Board 12th Result 2023 simultaneously with the class 10 results. For more details and updates, please visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education at mpbse.nic.in.

