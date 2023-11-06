Mumbai, November 6: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely roll out the admit cards for the Preliminary examination of RBI Assistant 2023 soon. The preliminary exam is scheduled for November 18 and 19. Candidates can expect the admit cards to be available for download on the website opportunities.rbi.org.in when it gets released.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the RBI Assistant Exam 2023. The RBI exam was scheduled for October 21 and 23 initially, but the prelims exam had to be postponed. As per the revised schedule, the main exam, initially set for December 2, will now take place on December 31. CAT 2023 Admit Card to Be Released on November 7 At iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

How to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023

Visit the RBI recruitment portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on the RBI Assistant Prelims admit card download link.

The IBPS login page will appear.

Enter your details and log in.

Download the admit card.

Take a printout for the examination day.

The selection of Assistants at RBI includes a preliminary written examination, the main examination, and the language proficiency test (LPT). Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly for this multi-stage selection process. KMAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at kmatindia.com: Hall Ticket for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

In other news, the Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration deadline for CLAT 2024. Candidates can now fill and submit the online application form by November 10, 2023, on the official website, i.e., consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates should check the official website for more updates and information. It must be noted that to qualify for CLAT UG 2024, candidates from the General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories need at least 45% marks in their 10+2 exams or equivalent. SC/ST category candidates require a minimum of 40 percent marks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).