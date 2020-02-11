RRB NTPC and RRC Group D Recruitment Exam 2019–20 Dates Awaited! Updates Expected on rrbcd.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is due to release the exam dates for the most crucial recruitment process of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) and RRC Group D, the notification for which were released last year. More than one crore applicants applied for RRC Group D 2019 exam notification. All the respective candidates for RRB NTPC and RRC Group D are eagerly waiting for the board to release the exam dates. As per the latest update, the Indian Railways is yet to decide exam dates for RRB NTPC and RRC Group D. As the RRB NTPC and RRC Group D recruitment exam 2019-20 dates are awaited; candidates can keep a track on the official website; rrbcdg.gov.in as any notification is expected to update on the site.

The last official update we got from the Ministry of Railways about the NTPC recruitment was in January, 2020. The ministry at the time said that they would conduct the first stage of CBT in April to May, 2020. Apart from the online application process, there has been no progress in RRB NTPC examination. Again for the RRC Group D recruitment, the last update we got was when the Indian Railways was finalising an examination agency. In the third week of September, 2019, the railways released the notification about choosing an exam conducting body for all its hiring wings. Post that, no other notification on both RRB NTPC and RRC Group D was released.

RRB usually releases the admit card, four days before the day of the exam. The city and date intimations, admit card and travel authority are expected to be provided on the official websites of RRBs and RRCs.