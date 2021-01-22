Pune, January 22: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 result was declared on Thursday. The SNAP 2021 result was declared on the official website - snaptest.org. Candidates appeared for the exam can check their result online using their login details. The exam was a centre-based online test. SLAT 2020 Exam Results Declared, Here's How Students Can Check Online Scores at set-test.org.

The entrance exam was held in a single shift for a duration of one hour on December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021. The candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for group discussion, personal interview. Aspirants also have to take a written test for the final selection. SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For 3rd Session of Exam on January 9; Candidates Can Download Admit Card From Official Website - snaptest.org.

Follow The Below Mentioned Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - snaptest.org.

They need to enter their login credentials – SNAP ID and password.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

The SNAP is a computer-based test for admission into postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) offered by any Institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). It is a national-level exam.

