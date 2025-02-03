Mumbai, February 3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Constable (GD) exam scheduled for Wednesday, February 5. Candidates who will be appearing for the Constable (GD) examination can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and password handy to access the hall ticket.

The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. Earlier, the commission had said that the exam city details for the Constable (GD) exam would be provided 10 days before each exam. They also said that the admit card will be made available on the official website four days before the respective exam date. CUET PG 2025 Registration: NTA Extends Application Window Until February 8, Know Steps To Apply at cuetpg.online.in.

Steps To Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the login button on the homepage

Click on the login button on the homepage Step 3: Enter using your credentials

Enter using your credentials Step 4: Click on the link to download the admit card

Click on the link to download the admit card Step 5: Check the details on the admit card

Check the details on the admit card Step 6: Take a printout for further use

The Constable (GD) examination will include 80 objective-type questions with each question worth two marks. For each wrong answer, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied. The SSC further said that the computer-based test for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination will be held in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages. UGC Net Answer Key 2024 Released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Raise Objections Till February 3.

The Staff Selection Commission is aiming to fill 39481 vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). For more details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).