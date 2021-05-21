Hyderabad, May 21: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the TS SSC result 2021 today. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will hold a virtual press conference after which the TS SSC result 2021 will be made available online at tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in. The 10th class result 2021 SSC Telangana will also be released at manabadi.com. IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Declared; Students Can Check Results Online on Official Website - ignou.ac.in.

The TS SSC result 2021 will be based on internal assessment because the state government cancelled the examination, scheduled to be held from May 17, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 as well, BSE had declared Telangana SSC results on the basis of internal assessments as SSC examinations were not held.

How to Check TS SSC Result 2021:

Visit official websites such as tbse.telangana.gov.in or result.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com

Click on SSC Result 2021 link

Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

TS SSC Result 2021 will be on display

TS 10th Class Results 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Usually, students are required to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100. Of the 100, 80 marks are for theory examinations and 20 for formative assessment. Students are required to secure a minimum of 28 marks out of 80 in theory to pass the 10th exam. Since the SSC exams were not held, students will get grades based on formative assessment.

This year the marks obtained in formative assessment have been scaled up to 100. In the result, the marks out of 20 have been converted to marks out of 100 and a GPA or Grade point Average will be given to the students.

