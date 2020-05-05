UPPSC APO Mains, Engineering Services Exam 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Commission to Announce New Dates Later

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Lucknow, May 5: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has postponed combined state engineering services exam 2020 and the assistant prosecution officer Main exam 2018 in view of novel coronavirus situation in the country. The examinations, which were scheduled to be held on June 7 and May 16, respectively have been put off till further notice. UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam Postponed Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Commission to Announce New Dates on May 20.

“The UPPSC APO main exam 2018 was scheduled for May 16 while the combined engineering services exam 2020 was scheduled for June 7. Both the exams are postponed until further orders,” reads the official notice. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

The commission is conducting exams for recruitment of 712 Assistant Engineers to the various departments, including 692 for general post and 20 vacancies for special posts. UPPSC APO Prelims Exam was held on February 16 at different exam centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The revised dates will be later announced by the commission. Other major exams in the country have been deferred due to the COVID-19 situation. According to the Health Ministry, 46,433 people have been infected with the virus in India, including 12,726 recoveries and 1,568 deaths.