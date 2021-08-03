New Delhi, August 3: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared CBSE 10th result 2021 on its official website. All students who registered themselves for CBSE class 10 can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE class 10 results 2021 can also be checked online at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Here it may be noted that class 10 examination were not held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. After CBSE, PIB Goes Humourous, Shares Meme On Indian Women's Hockey Quarterfinal Victory at Tokyo Olympics 2020; Netizens Are Wondering What Has Changed!

In a bid to prevent huge traffic on websites, the board made CBSE 10th result 2021 available on DigiLocker and UMANG applications. Students can check their scorecard through SMS. They can also make use of IVRS service and call on a landline number to check their class 10 results. Scroll down to know the steps to check CBSE 10th result 2021 online and via SMS, DigiLocker and UMANG app. UGC Guidelines for Exams and Academic Calendar 2021–22: First-Year Admissions To Complete by September 30, New Session To Begin From October 1; Check Important Dates Here.

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Online

Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

Click on "CBSE Class 10 Result 2021" link.

Enter your registration number, roll number and other required details.

Submit and your CBSE Class 10 Result will be on display.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 Via UMANG App:

Download and install UMANG app.

Login by entering required details.

Click on "Students" under "Categories".

Click on "CBSE".

Click on the result download link and enter the required details.

Your CBSE class 10 result will be on the screen.

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2021 Via DigiLocker App:

Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS) and search for the DigiLocker app. Download and install it.

Open the app and click on "Access DigiLocker".

Enter the phone number registered with CBSE and other required details to login.

Access your CBSE 10th marksheet and certificate.

You can also visit DigiLocker's official website - digilocker.gov.in - and and access your marksheet and/or certificate. To get CBSE 10th result via SMS, type cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number and send it to 7738299899. Those who are not satisfied with the result can appear for a physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.

