New Delhi, June 3: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had long back rolled out a feature that enables people to update their mobile number in Aadhaar by offline mode. This is for people who do not have access to the internet or don't have a smartphone. If you don’t have a smartphone, worry not, you can still add or update your mobile number in Aadhaar by sending an SMS from your registered mobile number. Once the number is added or updated with UIDAI, an individual can avail a lot of benefits.What Is Aadhaar PVC Card? How To Download It Online on uidai.gov.in? Know Features and Cost of UIDAI’s New Type of Aadhaar Card.

You can get the Aadhaar services offline by sending SMS from your registered mobile number. In this article, we will tell you about Aadhaar Services on SMS and how to register using SMS service. The UIDAI has introduced a service called 'Aadhaar Services on SMS' which enables Aadhaar Number holders, who do not have access to the internet, resident portal, m-Aadhaar, etc. to use various Aadhaar services through SMS. Aadhaar-Bank Linking Status: Check Your Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Status Online on uidai.gov.in; Here’s a Step-By Step Guide.

The Aadhaar services that can be availed by users without a smartphone or internet connection include Virtual ID generation/retrieval, Aadhaar lock/unlock, Biometric lock/unlock, etc. through SMS. Residents of India can avail the Aadhaar Services by sending an SMS from Registered Mobile to 1947 in the format mentioned below:

To Generate – Virtual ID

GVID<SPACE>Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

For example if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then

SMS – GVID 9123 and send it to 1947

To Retrieve – Virtual ID

RVID<SPACE>Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

For example if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then

SMS – RVID 9123 and send it to 1947

To Get OTP

If using Aadhaar Number: GETOTP<SPACE>Aadhaar-NUMBER-last-4-digits

For example if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then

SMS – GETOTP 9123 and send it to 1947

If using Virtual ID: GETOTP<SPACE>Virtual ID-NUMBER-last-6-digits

For example if Virtual ID is 1234-1234-1234-9123 then

SMS – GETOTP 340123 and send it to 1947

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enroll to obtain an Aadhaar number.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).