Jammu, June 29: The annual Amarnath Yatra will be kept symbolic even this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, devotees can take live darshan and be a part of the live traditional Amarnath aarti from the holy shrine via television and also on YouTube. Even this year, the Amarnath Shrine Board has made special arrangements to live broadcast Lord Amarnath aarti on the Doordarshan channel. The decision to keep the pilgrimage symbolic was taken after discussions with members of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, officials said.

As the pilgrimage for the general public has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed officials to make arrangements so that devotees can virtually attend the morning and evening ‘aartis’ at the Himalayan cave shrine. This will allow devotees to pay obeisance while avoiding travel and exposure to the COVID-19 infection. Amarnath Aarti 2021 Live Streaming on DD National: Lord Shiva Devotees Can Watch Aarti Live From Holy Shrine at 5 PM.

Amarnath Aarti 2021 Live Streaming and Timing: Check When and Where To Watch

With coronavirus casting a shadow on the annual Amarnath yatra, devotees can sit at home and watch the live streaming of the Amarnath Aarti 2021 without any hassle on the DD National TV Channel and also on the Youtube channel of DD National. You can also watch the Amarnath Aarti 2021 Live Streaming on this link.

Here's the YouTube Link:

Here's the tweet by DD National:

Devotees of Lord Shiva can watch the live aarti and rituals directly from the sacred Himalayan caves, at 5 pm on Tuesday, June 29. National broadcaster DD News would be bringing the live streaming of Amarnath Aarti for all the devotees of Lord Shiva.

The Amarnath cave is a Hindu holy shrine at an altitude of 12,756 ft, about 141 km from Srinagar. It is considered one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pilgrimage to 3,880 meter-high Lord Shiva shrine would commence from Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag.

